Little Magpie Gallery art prize a celebration of Cowra

Cowra's Little Magpie Gallery in Kendal Street is doing its bit to help revitalise the town's central business district by staging a $2500 2D and 3D art prize competition for local artists.
Gallery owner Inel Date explained the competition is open to any artist, 18 and over, who can demonstrate they currently live in or are closely associated with Cowra Shire or live within 100km radius of Cowra.
An anonymous donor has provided sponsorship for the competition which has the theme of Spirit of Place - Celebrate Cowra
Peter Haynes, art curator, writer and visual arts historian, who now resides in Cowra, will judge the competition.
In 1981, Peter became curator at the (then) Canberra School of Art and went on to become curator of the Parliament House Art Collection, the Nolan Gallery, ACT Museums and Galleries, and the University of Canberra art collection.
First prize in the competition is $1000 with two highly commended prizes of $500 and a People's Choice award of $500.
Entry is just $20.
Entry forms for the competition are available from the gallery in Kendal Street and the Cowra Visitors Centre.
Entries close on July 30 with a finalist exhibition held from August 7 through to September 1.
Two-dimensional works, which will include photographs, must be no larger than 80 cm x 80 cm (including frame)
Three-dimensional artwork is defined as any ceramic, metal, stone, textile/fibre or wood piece. The base to be no larger than 45cm square. No heavier than 6 kg and two people need to be able to lift it.
All works entered in the art prize must come professionally prepared for hanging and display.
