Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Little Magpie Gallery art prize a celebration of Cowra

July 19 2024 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Haynes, Inel Date.
Peter Haynes, Inel Date.

Cowra's Little Magpie Gallery in Kendal Street is doing its bit to help revitalise the town's central business district by staging a $2500 2D and 3D art prize competition for local artists.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.