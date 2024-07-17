Cowra Guardian
sport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golf closely contested

By Lester Black
July 17 2024 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Golf Club had a field of 38 veterans to play their nine hole stableford event on July 11, 2024, played over holes 10 to 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.