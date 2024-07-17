Golf closely contested

The Cowra Golf Club had a field of 38 veterans to play their nine hole stableford event on July 11, 2024, played over holes 10 to 18.
It was a closely contested event with Ray Kelly winning the day with 20 stableford points for the nine holes on a count back from Rod Haug also finishing with 20 points, just clear of Alan Luff and Chris Wilson both with 19 points.
The nine prize winners are listed, with their stableford scores and the veteran's 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Ray Kelly (26).
20 Rod Haug (23).
19 Alan Luff (35).
19 Chris Wilson (17).
17 Norm Keay (34).
17 Warwick Stubbing (26).
17 Wayne Howard (19).
17 Jefferey Marks (21).
16 Terry Winwood-Smith (5)*.
*On a count back from other players with 16 points.
These prize winners will have their veterans 18 hole Handicap reduced by three, the other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford event, which is open to all ages, is run conjointly with the Veteran events, with all players using their Golflink handicaps.
Clive Wilson was the only player to beat his handicap in this days 18 hole event, and by just one point to win the day with 37 Points, but two points clear of next three players who took out prizes, with the order of merit decided on count backs.
The prize winners were:
1st Clive Wilson 37.
2nd Rodney Haug 35.
3rd Marc Hinderager 35.
4th Jefferey Marks 35.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Rodney Eastwood 34, Peter Kirwan 34, Wayne Howard 33, Joshua Andrews a visitor from Young 33, Steve Johnstone 33, Craig Jefferies 32, Chris Wilson 32.
Hole 7 sponsored by Perfect Golf won by: Not claimed by any entrant
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Nicky Basson 100cm.
At the other end of the scale to Cowra's veterans golf junior member David Kang has finished second in the NSW Junior Championships under 12 boys.
Kang finished with rounds of 83, 82, 90 and 88 to take second place behind Ji Shiwon of Southern Golf Club in Victroria.
Shiwon took out the title with a four round total of 321 after leading the title race by just two shots from Kang after the first two rounds.
The first round of the title was played at Liverpool Golf Club with Cabramatta hosting the final three days of competition.
Gold Coast junior Carter Bryce finished in third place with a four round total of 345.
