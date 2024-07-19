Upgrades completed at Cowra Library

Cowra Library is welcoming local residents to enjoy its upgraded facilities.
The library was successful in receiving $276,662 in funding for the upgrades, receiving new furnishings, carpet, wheeled shelving, a 24 hour-accessible book locker to return or pick up books around the clock, new heating and air conditioning, as well as cooking equipment.
With the building dating back to being Waugoola Shire Council offices, "essentially nothing major has been done since that 1999-2000 period," said Cowra branch librarian Terry Mills-Edward.
"While you can get books from the RDA, the Salvation Army and Vinnies, there's no bookshop (in Cowra) but there is the library."
Ms Mills-Edward said she was excited for the community to come and share the space, which she said was about offering an equal opportunity for everyone to have access to information and a secure place to learn.
"The library is about lifelong learning, so one of my mantras is 'we teach to fish' - people can pick up reserved books, or return borrowed books. We're a community hub, you can eat, drink, bring your personal devices - we've got free WIFI."
With the upgrades being so new, the library staff were keen to let the community know the works were complete.
"We'd like more schools to visit, we need to do more outreach and promotion showing what we provide," she said.
"The road ahead is to invest more in technology and training.
"There's always room for improvement, especially purchases in technology. It's a major focus for us.
"I want to instigate a Be Connected program for our seniors and anyone else who might have difficulty operating electronic devices."
The library will be equipped to help visitors learn everything from cooking to improving digital accessibility.
"The library is keeping an eye on the development of artificial intelligence, and how it'll affect the future of public libraries as well," Ms Mills-Edward said.
"Everybody is welcome, its all about equity of service. sit down, relax and they're perfectly welcome to eat and drink as well."
