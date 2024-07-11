Cowra Guardian
Cowra team bowls into regional play-off

July 11 2024 - 3:19pm
The Cowra team of Sonia Morgan, Marlene Nicholls, Diane Skinner and Sharen Hubber has progressed to the Regional play-offs in Parkes in two weeks.
Midwest Regional Senior Women's Bowls Fours Sectionals were played last weekend with three Cowra teams hosting clubs from Orange Ex-Services, Parkes Country Club and Molong.

