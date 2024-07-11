Cowra team bowls into regional play-off

Midwest Regional Senior Women's Bowls Fours Sectionals were played last weekend with three Cowra teams hosting clubs from Orange Ex-Services, Parkes Country Club and Molong.
The Parkes team of Liz Byrne, Jan McPhee, Kim Evans and Lea Orr defeated Cowra team Jen Davies, Eileen Brown, Bev Bundy and Leila Burns in the first round while the Cowra team of Sonia Morgan, Marlene Nicholls, Diane Skinner and Sharen Hubber defeated the OESCC team of Linda McFadden, Pheobe Coster, Veronica Alexander and Judy Adams to progress to round two.
The second round saw Parkes account for the Molong combination Y Clyde, J Duffy, H Hamilton and B Trethowan to set up a showdown with Sharen's Cowra team who defeated fellow Eagles Shirley Muir, Jo Davies Joan, Bailey and Judith Day.
The Final was a great display of competition bowls with all eight players producing their best bowls on the day, with the Cowra combination winning a very fitting final to progress to Regional Play-offs in Parkes in two weeks.
PENNANT TEAMS for Saturday, July 13 in Cowra at 11am are:
Men's Division 3 teams
S Lauritzen, R Oliver and B Oliver.
S Sculthorpe, L Houghton and B Thurtell.
G Nicholls, J Pickard and N Hubber.
M Baldwin, J Burgin and M Hubber.
Division 3 teams for Sunday, July 14 in Cowra at 11am:
S Lauritzen, R Oliver and B Oliver.
S Sculthorpe K, Porter and B Thurtell.
G Nicholls, P Druery and B Morgan
.M Baldwin J Burgin M Hubber
Ladies division 1 side to play Majellan in Cowra at 11am Sunday, July 14:
L Burns and S Davis.
Jo Davies and S Morgan.
J Bailey and D Skinner.
D Dye and J Day.
Due to presentation night being cancelled a distribution of prizes will be organised for a later date.
Good luck to all pennant sides in the coming rounds of Pennants and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.