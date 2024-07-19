Cowra to hold community event for Science Week

Cowra's Corridor Project is presenting ERTHWRX24 as part of National Science Week in August.
An inaugural multi-day community event ERTHWRX24 will be held at the Corridor Project on August 10 and 11 at the Cowra Micro Gallery on August 17 and 18.
The other part of program will be talks by Lisa Blair to local schools supported by Cowra NRM; CLEAN Cowra; Orange Cowra Cabonne Science Hub; and The CORRIDOR project.
The program will focus on 'environmentalism' delivered through the nexus of science, arts, culture, social, historical, geo-political and activist discourse.
The event will bring together community, scientists, cultural knowledge holders, architects, ecologists, traditional medicine, global explorers and artists to ideate, create, share and explore humanity's entangled relationship with the natural environment.
Participants will be able to contribute to interactive sessions designed to inspire new perspectives across disciplines.
Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with experts and contribute to ideas that support environmental awareness and action.
"We are thrilled to launch ERTHWRX24 as an event involving industry leaders to exchange discourse with community, and widen perspectives through creative collaboration and expression," said Phoebe Cowdery, Creative Producer - The Corridor Project.
"Our program of panels and activities will cover a wide spectrum of topics essential to environmental stewardship and sustainable living."
Panel discussions at ERTHWRX24 will include indigenous knowledge on land stewardship, biodiversity conservation, global wildlife disease, soil management, renewable technologies, circular economies, land and water sustainability, ocean micro-plastic research, and ayurvedic medicine.
Panellists include Matthew Carney executive producer ABC Four Corners; Dylan Gower Architect and bio-energy systems; Lisa Blair International solo sailor; Andrew Peters Veterinarian; Aleshia Lonsdale - Traditional Ecological knowledge; Emma Elizabeth Ayurvedic medicine; Jessica Raschke therapist, writer, artist; Luke Benage soil ecology; Artists - Peachey&Mosig, Mark Temple, Sammy Hawker, Jack Ziesing, Angus Fisher and Ken Hutchinson.
The program and ticket bookings can be accessed at thecorridorproject.org.erthwrx24
