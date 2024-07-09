Cup tour stops over in Boorowa

The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour made a memorable stop in Boorowa on Monday.
As part of the third leg of the tour, Victoria Racing Club (VRC) ambassador Greg Myles highlighted the rich history and connections that towns like Boorowa have with the Melbourne Cup.
:The Cup has travelled for 22-years, covering over 1,000,000 kilometres to hundreds of locations both locally and internationally, including 400 nursing homes and 500 primary school," he said.
Residents of Burrowa House nursing home were thrilled to see the iconic Cup, sharing numerous stories and laughs including residents asking if it was the real Cup.
Mr Myles shared how meaningful these interactions are.
"The experience with all the people there was incredible; they were excited to see the Cup and shared lots of stories, including one lady having an uncle who was a trainer," he said.
