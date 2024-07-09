Winning double for Williams

Following a highly impressive debut win at Narromine, the four year old gelding Zarizatycoon again produced an outstanding performance when winning the 1200 metres Ultimate Care Class 1 Handicap on Sunday at Mudgee.
Trained at Bathurst by Gayna Williams and ridden by Mikayla Weir, Zarizatycoon travelled very wide from an outside barrier before eventually reaching the mid race lead.
Challenged in the straight, Zarizatycoon ($3.80 equal favourite) displayed the traits of a potentially very good racehorse when pulling away to win by over a length from the Hawkesbury trained Pins And Needles (Zac Wadick, $13) with another three lengths to the third placed Tincity (Mathew Cahill, $3.80 equal favourite).
Bred by Adam Baker from Mudgee and formerly from Forbes, Zarizatycoon, from the mare Nosey Tycoon, is a half brother to Nomorenightshift which at debut looked well above average when coming from a long way back to win at Dubbo for Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith.
Another half brother is Tags, a five times winner in strong company for trainer Gayna Williams.
Nosey Tycoon, the dam of Tags, Zarizatycoon and Nomorenightshift, was purchased at the Gold Coast yearling sales by the Wellington Race Club and was the prize in the raffle at the 2013 Wellington Boot carnival.
Fletchlo became the second leg of a double for Gayna Williams and Mikayla Weir when scoring a thrilling win in the 1400 metres Gooree Park Benchmark 82 Handicap.
