Cowra Guardian
sport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Winning double for Williams

By Col Hodges
July 9 2024 - 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams had a winning double at Mudgee on Sunday.
Bathurst trainer Gayna Williams had a winning double at Mudgee on Sunday.

Following a highly impressive debut win at Narromine, the four year old gelding Zarizatycoon again produced an outstanding performance when winning the 1200 metres Ultimate Care Class 1 Handicap on Sunday at Mudgee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.