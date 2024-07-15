Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Honouring service

By Kathryn Macnamara
July 16 2024 - 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra RSL sub-branch member Nathan Flanagan speaking with Cowra students as part of the Postcards of Honour program.
Cowra RSL sub-branch member Nathan Flanagan speaking with Cowra students as part of the Postcards of Honour program.

Cowra schools have taken part in the 'Postcards of Honour' campaign, a heartfelt initiative by RSL NSW designed to connect school children with local veterans through the simple yet powerful act of creating postcards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.