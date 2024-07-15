Honouring service

Cowra schools have taken part in the 'Postcards of Honour' campaign, a heartfelt initiative by RSL NSW designed to connect school children with local veterans through the simple yet powerful act of creating postcards.
Students from Cowra Public School and St Raphael's Catholic School recently participated in this campaign.
This initiative not only honours the sacrifice and service of veterans but also fosters a sense of gratitude and understanding among the younger generation and ensures commemoration events are kept alive for future generations.
'Postcards of Honour' is a creative learning activity for primary and high school students, coordinated by RSL NSW sub-Branches to educate young Australians about the importance of the Middle East Area of Operations (MEAO) commemoration.
Throughout Australia's military history, postcards and letters have offered vital support to those on active duty.
"Postcards of Honour" invited students to learn about the importance of the MEAO commemoration and write and decorate a postcard to show a past/present service person that they support them and appreciate their service.
Members of the local Cowra RSL sub-Branch visited the schools in early June to speak to the students about the MEAO.
Mr Nathan Flanagan, a Cowra sub-Branch member who did tours of duty in Afghanistan, spoke to the students about the role played by Australian forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The students were given a blank postcard with space for artwork on the front and a short message on the back.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 2 and 3, the sub-Branch members returned to the schools to collect the completed postcards.
The students shared their postcards and writing, and a short commemorative service including The Ode was held.
The postcards will be distributed to past and present members of the Australian Defence Force in our local area to show appreciation for their service.
The Cowra RSL sub-Branch would like to thank the students and staff from both schools for their efforts and participation in this project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.