Raph's student has designs on jumper

St Raphael's student Ally Thompson has won the Woodbridge Cup Referees Association indigenous jersey design competition.
The unique jersey will be worn by referees this weekend.
On July 5, the Woodbridge Cup Referees Association unveiled their 2024 indigenous jersey and presented Ally and St Raphael's with their own jerseys.
Back in February, the referees association asked the Woodbridge Cup Board and all 13 clubs to approach their local primary schools for a design competition.
They received nearly 1,000 entries, which were then narrowed down to the top 10.
An Aunty from Queensland was asked to pick the final winner to ensure an unbiased decision.
Dave Foster, president of the Woodbridge Cup Referees Association, shared his thoughts on the competition.
"For a number of years we've been wanting to do an indigenous jersey, but for one reason or another, various people have let us down," Mr Foster said.
"This year we thought we'd let kids do it."
"In February, we asked the board to send an email asking all 13 clubs to get their local schools involved," he said.
"At the time, we didn't know how popular it would be and we were in shock when we received close to 1,000 entries."
Mr Foster explained the selection process, saying, "it was hard to pick the top 10".
"We went through it a couple of times until we found our top 10."
"We didn't want someone local to pick the design, so I sent all the photos of the top 10 entries up to Queensland, and the Aunty up there picked the design.
"That way there was no bias; it was an out-of-state picking."
"St Raphael's in itself had three designs in the top 10," Ms Foster said.
"This is what the referees will be wearing during the indigenous round."
Mr Foster expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'd really like to thank the school for taking the initiative, also Cowra Senior Rugby League and the Junior Rugby League, they got on board and handed it out to the schools".
"Without the cooperation of the clubs, the board, CSM, and the schools, and of course the school kids, this wouldn't have happened."
The winning jersey design will be proudly displayed at the upcoming matches, showcasing the creativity and talent of the young designer, Ally Thompson, and celebrating the indigenous heritage of the community.
This weekend's Woodbridge Cup Indigenous rounds sees the Cowra Magpies on the road against the Blayney Bears.
The other games involve Peak Hill vs. Orange United, Oberon vs. CSU, Cargo vs. Canowindra, Grenfell vs. Eugowra, and Molong vs. Manildra.
