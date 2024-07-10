Magpies say goodbye Rose

Cowra Magpies player Thomas Rose is leaving the team to start a new journey on the coast with his family.
Rose has been an important player and member of the Cowra Magpies for six years, contributing significantly to the team's success.
Last year, Rose was the top point scorer with 182 points and the second overall top try scorer for 2023 with 15 tries during the season.
Due to an injury this year, Rose has had limited field time.
Despite not being on the field, Rose's presence was still felt throughout the season, with him supporting the boys from the sidelines.
His outstanding performances has left a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.
Cowra Magpies coach Phil Ingram expressed his gratitude tor Rose, saying "the club want to thank him for his services".
"Him and his family are moving away, and last weekend was his last game for the club.
"We're hoping he'll be able to come back," Ingram said.
"We wish them all the best with their new venture up the coast," he said.
"He is very much appreciated.
"He has always put in for the Cowra Magpies.
"He will always be a Magpie, no matter where he goes," Ingram said.
