Eagles back in semi hunt

The Eagles have beaten Forbes Platypi in a close 44-37 victory at Cowra Rugby Club.
Eagles captain Cooper Sullivan said the match was "A hell of a good game. First half we opened up fairly well".
"Second half opened up fairly slow, with Forbes making a fairly sharp comeback."
Sullivan said the Eagles' ability to turn up and face down any odds was their greatest strength.
"One thing Cowra is known for is its ability to front up and earn our stripes, which is something we've been working on and I believe that really combined with our work to get us this win."
Key performances came from Rory Sullivan playing "an absolute cracker game" being singled out particularly for his performance.
The sides scored six tries each with the goal kicking ability of Cowra's Michael Millaar proving the difference.
Sullivan added "Forbes is always there for a good game, and you definitely know it when you wake up the next morning".
"We have a general bye this weekend, followed by a big game away against Orange City.
"They're a very strong team, and its an important game for us to make the running for the finals. Going into that we're going to focus on what we're good at, and if anything lets us down it'll be out of our control."
"We won't speak too early for now, but we'll let the chips fall where they may and we'll have more to say after the game."
In other games last weekend Bathurst Bulldogs 39 defeated Orange Emus 24, Orange City 38 defeated Dubbo Kangaroos 26.
The current Blowes Cup ladder sees Bulldogs clear leaders on 55 points from Forbes on 36, Emus on 33 followed by Orange City on 23 points and Cowra on 21, four points clear of Dubbo Kangaroos on 17.
