Magpies grind out a win

In a challenging match on Sunday at Sid Kallas Oval, the Cowra Magpies managed to secure a hard-fought win over Trundle, despite facing a number of setbacks.
The Magpies were down a man for 20 minutes of the match having had two players sinbinned at separate times, making it difficult for them to maintain control.
Ill-discipline contributed to their struggle, with a lopsided penalty count giving Trundle a substantial amount of possession.
Cowra Magpies coach Phil Ingram described the game, saying "the game was a bit of a stop-start affair".
"A lot of penalties against us in the game," he said.
"We had two men sent to the bin at different stages; for 20 minutes of the game, we were playing with 12 men.
Despite these challenges, the Cowra Magpies came out victorious, leaving the field with a final score of 22-16.
"Trundle is a really good side, they kept coming at us and were relentless. We dug deep for each other and were lucky to get away with the win," Ingram said.
Reflecting on the match's difficulties, Ingram said, "the most difficult part of the game was the stoppages and the silly penalties we were giving away at different times in the day".
Ingram praised his team's resilience, saying "to the boys' credit, they're finding their resilience".
"We want to keep this win streak going and we've known we've had a target on our back from day dot.
Discussing team changes, Ingram said, "there were a couple of changes last weekend; our normal fullback had an injury and had to pull out late".
"Our back three were pretty good.
"We didn't have our normal wingers; we had two new really strong wingers that were able to get the ball back at times and put us on the front foot."
Highlighting individual performances, Ingram said, "Luke Kinsey is always playing above his weight and standing really tall".
"The big Trundle forwards were picking him out, and he really stood his ground and was able to get a couple of tries.
"Kinsey is a bit of a try-scoring machine for us," he said.
Ingram also stated that all of the Magpies forewords stood tall in the defence against Trundle, noting the "hard" runs of the players.
Looking ahead, Ingram said, "we're expecting a tough game against Blayney this week".
"Even though they're not doing very well on the ladder, they're always going to be a hard game," he said.
"There's a bit of a friendly rivalry, so we're expecting another tough game.
"It's our Indigenous round as well, so it's going to be a big day of football," he said.
The Cowra Magpies will travel to King George Oval to face off against their long-term rivals, the Blayney Bears, on Sunday, July 14.
