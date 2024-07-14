All set up for wine show

Chairman of the Cowra Wine Show Michael Flannery and a helpful band of volunteers are putting in more than a thousand hours to get the Cowra Wine Show off the ground.
Volunteers are moving tables, equipment and organising the thousands of bottles of wine arriving from exhibiting wine makers, with over five thousand arriving last week.
"We have people who come to cover three shifts a day for that, and we call for volunteers and everyone's already set up."
After a difficult year with weather conditions, as well as politics playing havoc on tariffs and exports, chief steward Paul Smith said the show - one of the biggest in the country - was a great opportunity to showcase wines from around Australia.
Judging begins on Monday, with a public tasting at the Cowra Showground Pavilion on Saturday, July 20. Tickets at trybooking.com/events
