NextGen award for Cowra conservationist

Cowra's Jayden Gunn was recently named runner up in the NextGen Landcare awards.
Jayden is a young freelance wildlife photographer and passionate conservationist specialising in Australian birdlife and vertebrate pest animal management on Wiradjuri land in Cowra.
A dedicated environmental educator and he enjoys spending the majority of his time introducing people to Australia's unique wildlife through digital storytelling paired with the photographs he captures.
Jayden possesses a comprehensive knowledge of avicultural husbandry and devotes much of his spare time rehabilitating sick and/or injured birdlife and also breeding endangered Australian avian species.
He has been chasing his dream to work in conservation since he was a kid, utilising Landcare as a pathway to acquire industry experience, knowledge and networks to make his dream a reality.
Currently working for BirdLife Australia Jayden has been an active member of Intrepid Landcare since the beginning of 2019.
The NextGen Landcare Award acknowledges an individual or a youth group between the ages of 18 - 35 years who promote excellence in landcare through on-ground projects and/or awareness raising activities.
