Nationals call out Cowra's fuel prices

The Nationals' Cowra branch has called out the excessively high fuel prices faced by Cowra residents, arguing the Federal Labor Government has not done enough to support regional communities amidst the cost-of-living crisis.
"It should be plainly obvious to the Government that regional people are disproportionately affected by high fuel prices," The Nationals' branch Chair Graham Parker said.
The Government needs to come to its senses and start delivering a sensible policy on fuel- Cowra Nationals Graham Parker
"In regional Australia it is not uncommon for people to have to travel great distances to see a specialist doctor, to get to school, go shopping or even just to get to work.
"Moreover, we don't have the multibillion-dollar public transport networks which residents of the big cities enjoy.
"This means fuel becomes a much larger proportion of our weekly costs.
"In Cowra we often see prices over 200 cents a litre and sometimes over 220 cents a litre.
"There is also an unexplained price variation of approximately 20 cents a litre between Cowra and surrounding towns of Bathurst, Grenfell, Orange and Young.
"According to the ACCC's most recent report on the Australian petroleum market, we paid an average of 5.8c per litre more than Australia's five largest cities in the year to March 2024.
"The Government needs to come to its senses and start delivering a sensible policy on fuel - we need to see prices come down to support ordinary Australian workers and businesses, not record fuel prices taken advantage of to raise revenue.
"To make this so, I'm calling for more members of the public to get involved in the political debate. Join our party, write to our elected representatives and have your voice heard.
"Only by getting involved in the political process can we get a message across to those in Government," Mr Parker said.
