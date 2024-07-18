Cowra Guardian
dairy farmer passes

Updated July 18 2024
Colin Robert Thompson, a highly respected Cowra dairy farmer at Silvermere Holsteins, passed away peacefully on June 21 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

