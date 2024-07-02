Cowra Guardian
Wyangala bus service to continue

July 2 2024 - 4:09pm
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke at Wyangala Dam.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke at Wyangala Dam.

The future of popular Wyangala to Canberra bus service has been secured thanks to a commitment by the Minns Labor Government to continue investing in delivery of the services.

Local News

