Wyangala bus service to continue

The future of popular Wyangala to Canberra bus service has been secured thanks to a commitment by the Minns Labor Government to continue investing in delivery of the services.
During an extensive four-year trial which commenced under the former government but was never funded to continue into the future, demand for both services has been strong.
Now, as more people opt to catch the bus to access healthcare, education, employment and social opportunities, it has been confirmed the service operated by LiveBetter Services which runs each Friday has been extended for another year.
Bookings for this service, travelling via Darby Falls, Cowra, Koorawatha, Bendick Murrell, Murringo, Boorowa have grown strongly following a targeted information campaign.
"Back in 2020, the Coalition recognised the need to provide our more isolated communities with greater access and connection to vital services in larger centres, and committed to a four-year trial which has now been extended a further 12 months.
"Prior to last month's State Budget I called on the government to invest in the safety and connectivity of our local towns and villages, so I'm certainly pleased that we've been able to secure a share of the overall funding commitment for regional transport and roads.
"While I certainly appreciate the news the service will continue in the short-term, I would have liked to have seen a commitment beyond the 12 months, and I will be making that clear to the Minister," she said.
Through the 2024-25 Budget the NSW Labor Government confirmed a record $44.5 billion spend over four years on regional transport and roads.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the service gives isolated country communities the opportunity to better connect with regional centres for essential healthcare, education, employment and social opportunities.
"They're also providing people with better connections with other modes of transport to travel to Sydney and other major cities," Ms Aitchison said.
"Investments in these services are all part of the NSW Labor Government's plan to build better communities while ensuring we have the roads and transport infrastructure we need to improve the lives of people in NSW."
