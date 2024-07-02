More than 50km/hr over the limit through Darbys Falls - driver stopped

Cowra Highway Patrol have detected a man driving at more than 50km/hr over the speed limit through Darbys Falls.
According to police media, about 7.55am on Wednesday, June 19 2024, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting stationary speed enforcement on Main Street at Darbys Falls, about 22km south-east of Cowra, when officers detected a Mazda B32 travelling at excessive speed.
Police activated warning devices, and stopped the car a short time later.
The driver a 31-year-old man, was subject to a roadside breath test returning a negative result.
A roadside drug test was also conducted returning a positive result to methylamphetamine.
The man was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary oral fluid testing, which returned a positive result.
The sample was sent for analysis.
Checks reveal the driver's licence was expired and was issued a six month suspension notice.
The man was also issued with infringement notices for class A motor vehicle exceed speed by more than 45 km/h - radar, licence expired within the last two years, use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, and use vehicle on road or road related area - motor vehicle tax not paid.
