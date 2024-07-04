Eagles slump to another loss

The Cowra Eagles slumped to their eighth loss of the 2024 Blowes Cup season with a loss to the ladder leading Bathurst Bulldogs.
After an improvement in form over the past month the Eagles were unable to cope with the power and speed of the Bulldogs at the Eagles nest on Saturday.
Despite the loss the Eagles remain in sight of a top four finish and a place in the 2024 semi finals with Orange City Lions just two points ahead of them on the Blowes Cup ladder.
Despite the final score of 42-15 the Eagles started promisingly on Saturday and managed to hold the Bulldogs at bay before leaking 21 points midway through the first half, a position from which they never recovered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.