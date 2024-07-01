Whats on in Cowra and Canowindra

Brophy's Circus
July 3 - July 7
Cowra Showgrounds from the 3rd - 7th July. Family ticket - 2 adults and 2 children. 2 hour show with intermission. Front doors opens 30min before show
Story Time at Canowindra Library
July 4
Canowindra Storytime runs every Thursday during the school terms from 10.15am. Bookings are essential and can be made through eventbrite.com.au or by calling 6344 1796.
Little Fishes at the Museum
July 5
No charge, and entry to the museum is also free. Each month, the Little Fishes explore a new topic, and this month, we're all about Eruptions and Explosions.
Moorbel Hall Markets
July 6
Each month at the Moorbel Hall Markets you can find locally grown fruit and veg, eggs, honey, oils and other pantry staples. There is an array of fresh food including sausage or rissole sandwiches, egg and bacon rolls, and more.
The Bush & Beyond Art Exhibition
July 6 - August 1
Join rural emerging artist Elyssa Storey as she opens her first exhibition as a professional artist. Elyssa's exhibition will be celebrated with an official opening at 6 pm on the 6th of July and will be on display at Rosnay Organic Wines.
Art in the Garden - Free school holiday workshop
July 7
Art in the Garden is a free two hour workshop for 12-18 year olds in the Cowra Shire. Participants will paint a pot masterpiece with Shiayn from Something You Love Creative Studio and take home with a free plant!
Cabonne Family Day Care Playgroup - Canowindra
July 8
All community members are welcome! Children must be supervised by their parent or guardian at all times during playgroup.
NAIDOC 2024 Celebrations
July 8 - 14
NAIDOC Week begins July 8, many businesses and organisations within Cowra have celebrations planned for the community.
Jimeoin
July 11
Comedian Jimeoin will perform at the Cowra Civic Centre, tickets are available on simpletix.com and begin at $54.90
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.