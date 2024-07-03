Women's soccer side defeats the Waratahs

The Cowra women's senior soccer team have achieved another victory on the weekend against the Waratah Whites with a final score of 11-1.
Reflecting on their performance, coach Courtney Booth expressed pride in her team's accomplishments.
"The girls were awesome this weekend," Booth said.
"I think I say that every weekend, but seriously, there was some awesome skill shown," she said.
Earlier in the season, Cowra also faced the Waratah Blues and walked away with a 6-1 win.
The team, led by Booth, showcased their hard work through extending their undefeated streak to eight games.
This latest win against the Waratah Whites highlights the dominance the women's team have had throughout the 2024 season so far.
Booth acknowledged the surprising nature of their undefeated streak, saying, "we are now undefeated in 8 straight games, something I genuinely didn't think I'd be saying at the start of this season".
Despite challenging weather conditions in Orange, Booth commended the team's strategic gameplay.
"It was cold and windy in Orange, but our goals started with an unreal free kick taken by Danielle Wright from almost halfway," Booth said.
"And they kept flowing throughout the game from there."
The game saw contributions from multiple players, showcasing the team's depth.
"Goals spread across 7 different players and a hat trick from myself," Booth said.
Goal scorers against the White were Danielle Wright, Allie Woods, Tayla Tarrant, and Erin McAuliffe all with one goal.
Rebecca Ford and Jasmine Dowd scored 2 goals each, and captain Courtney Booth scored 3 goals.
Booth also credited the team's effective use of substitutions for maintaining intensity throughout the match.
"With 4 subs, we had a great rotation, and I think that allowed us to keep our foot down for the whole game," she said.
The match ended with a decisive score line, although Booth acknowledged missed opportunities, saying "it absolutely could have been 11-0, but in the last minute of the game, Waratahs were awarded a penalty, and that ended our game at 11-2".
Looking ahead, Booth acknowledged the challenges in the upcoming games.
"From here, we go into the backend of the season, which will start to get more difficult," she said.
"We have a few games coming up where we will be missing a few key players. We know that every team is now determined to beat us, so we are determined to not let it happen," she said.
