Women's soccer side defeats the Waratahs

By Cara Kemp
July 4 2024 - 8:25am
Cowra's winning senior womens side.
Cowra's winning senior womens side.

The Cowra women's senior soccer team have achieved another victory on the weekend against the Waratah Whites with a final score of 11-1.

