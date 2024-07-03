Magpies win again

The Cowra Magpies dominant streak across the 2024 Woodbridge Cup has not yet seen it's demise, with the Magpies winning against the Molong Bulls with a final score of 37-18 at the Molong Recreational Grounds last Sunday.
The Magpies are currently first on the ladder with 21 points, followed closely by the Canowindra Tigers with 19 points.
Magpies player Luke Kinsey is currently at the top of the try scorers with 12 tries this season so far, and fellow Magpie Ricky Whitton sits as the top point scorer of the season with 96 points at the moment.
Coach Phillip Ingram reflected on the team's resilience during a muddy game at Molong, saying, "the highlight of the game was that we had to grind it out".
"It was a big of slop fest in the mud over there in Molong."
The Magpies faced a bit of a tough battle against Molong, coming together in the final minutes to secure the win.
"We were able to grind it out and come over the top of them in the last 15 to 10 minutes, and we were lucky enough to get away with the win," Ingram said.
Penalties had proven to be a continuous issue throughout the game, Ingram saying, "through the game, there was a bit of a lack on the penalty count".
"It was 11-3 their way, and that was a bit of an issue."
"We had to do a lot of defending, and it was taking a bit of energy out of our attack, but we defended our line pretty well and we were lucky enough to be able to hold them to just 18 points," Ingram said.
"Standout players included the likes of Luke Kinsey, and Ricky Whitton, and the boys on the bench who brought an extra energy out onto the field.
"Luke Kinsey was again strong for us with his darts around dummy half troubling Molong, and Ricky Whitton, once we started controlling, his kicking game was good. He also got a try as well; he was really good.
"We had a few players that weren't able to play; there was a couple that pulled out the day before due to injuries and sickness, so we went over with 18 players.
"The boys that came into the side and backed up, they really stood up. Matty Fraser was one; he brought a bit of energy off the bench for us and showed all the young players the way to go."
Cowra prepares for another tough challenge against Trundle Kangaroos on July 7 at Sid Kallas Oval.
"Coming up against Trundle this weekend is going to be a really tough game," Ingram said.
"Trundle has been one of the standout teams in the Woodbridge Cup for the past five years. They're always going to be tough."
Ingram emphasised the importance of maintaining focus in the upcoming matches, saying, "it's just a matter of us focusing on our jobs and trying to stay ahead of the pack by winning our games and keeping it in our hands".
"If we can keep it in our hands then we can control our own destiny."
With the season nearing its end, Cowra remains determined to maintain their strong home record.
"It's our second last home game of the year, we hope the town can come over and support us."
