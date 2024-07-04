Family calls for answers

Pippa Mae White presented to Cowra hospital in 2022 with her mother on Saturday ,June 12 and died from Sepsis at Orange hospital the next day, just shy of her third birthday.
A coronial inquest into her death commenced on Monday, July 1 and is expected to finish on July 4 at the NSW Coroners Court.
Pippa's family hope that it will reveal any structural issues in the medical system that could prevent a death like this from devastating another family.
Ahead of the inquiry beginning Pippa's mother Annah White made a public statement in front of the court thanking the Coroner, police and the family's legal team "for taking our concerns seriously and giving Pip the justice she deserves by having her story told".
"As a parent living in Australia I would never have thought I could take my child to hospital with flu systems and then never return home with her again," Ms White said in a prepared statement.
'We want to understand how this happened to our baby girl in the hope that it leads to changes in the health system, especially rural health to prevent this living nightmare from happening to anyone else.
"Pippa was everything you can dream of when you think of the perfect baby girl. All she ever new was love and happiness.
"It's a hard pill to swallow knowing we as parents have already lived out our happiest days on earth.
"For us this is reality, we will never be whole as a family again.
"Our youngest kids, Lucy and Pippa's twin, Leo still don't fully understand why Pippa died and that she won't be coming back home. Lying in bed at night they often ask why no one gave Pip a magic potion to save her. It's hard to answer their questions when we struggle finding any answers to them ourselves.
"I want other parents to hear this story and feel that they can advocate for themselves and their children in Pip's name," Ms White said.
At about 2pm on Sunday afternoon June 12 2022, two-year-old Pippa was admitted to Cowra hospital.
Ms White said Pippa presented with a fever, low oxygen levels, and laboured breathing.
She said she was asked to return home with Pippa due to long wait times.
As Pippa's condition worsened, they returned to hospital and she was eventually seen by a doctor after first presenting at emergency.
Ms White said an ambulance was organised to transport her to Orange Hospital where she passed away.
A decision from the Coroner's Court could be handed down next year.
