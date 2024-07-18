Sharing their experiences

The Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Young Farmer's Business Program has met at Cowra Bowling Club.
The meeting was aimed at helping young agricultural and business workers share stories of their successes and techniques to a broader audience.
Emma Boland of Delta Ag in Cowra hopes the event and others like it will help 'fill a gap' in youth agricultural workers networking.
The program is part of a larger toolkit of DPI, which hopes to both encourage and support younger agricultural workers to take on, as well as succeed in agriculture.
Along with Propogate, a podcast with guest farmers, agricultural workers and commercial fishers, the program aims to link employees and their lessons across the state.
The three speakers at the Cowra event took the opportunity to discuss their produce, as well as processes that have worked for them.
One of the night's speakers, Wal Stranger, along with his friend Max Benaud, had bought a butcher shop in Canowindra to help bring his own stock to people's plates.
He told listeners that in his experience, the most rich learning environment had been gained on the job.
"School, uni, working for a corporate - I probably learned the most starting my own business," Mr Stranger told those in attendance.
"Orange used to have 29 independent butchers, now there's three or four.
"We get asked every week in the shop about the influence of big supermarkets on us.
"It doesn't actually have that much of a big impact on us a great lot because we try and do something different," he said.
Mr Strange said he aims to market the business as a field to fork butcher, with a growing consumer interest in traceability.
Coming from a background in selling meat internationally, he says his business is eventually going to follow the whole supply chain.
He says lessons that might be kept over generations are shared more openly with young farmers.
"I want to lean into being young," he said.
"You might get older farmers you cold call, they might be cagey in person but they generally like the idea of someone young trying to have a go," he said.
Stuart McDonald of Canowindra spoke of the experience of attending the Nuffied scholarship, a scholarship program that takes students overseas to study farming practices.
After returning to Australia it is expected that scholars will be able to actively spread the knowledge and understanding they have gained among their fellow farmers and others.
Mr McDonald runs a mixed farm of wheat, canola, Merino sheep and Illawarra dairy cows.
Encouraging anyone who might be interested and able to take the time off, he said the time away and learning techniques of other farmers from around the world was invaluable to bring back home.
With DPI running events across the state, the Young Farmer Business toolkit looks to aid new-starting agricultural workers with the networks and support to help them and their peers succeed.
From novel leasing models, succession planning, work health and safety support to business planning, young farmers are encouraged to look into https://www.youngfarmer.nsw.gov.au/toolkits, as well as find their local networks.
