Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sharing their experiences

DR
By Dan Ryan
July 18 2024 - 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Boland, coordinator of Delta Ag Young Farmers Group Cowra with Jono Wright, Stuart McDonald and Wal Stranger at a Young Farmers meeting in Cowra recently.
Emma Boland, coordinator of Delta Ag Young Farmers Group Cowra with Jono Wright, Stuart McDonald and Wal Stranger at a Young Farmers meeting in Cowra recently.

The Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Young Farmer's Business Program has met at Cowra Bowling Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.