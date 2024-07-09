Comment sought on updated plan

Cowra residents are being asked to provide input into an update of the town's walking path and cycling plan.
"There will always be room for more walking paths and cycling in Cowra, Cowra councillor Paul Smith said.
Cr Smith made the comment when Cowra Council endorsed the draft 2024 review of its Pedestrian and Cycling Plan which is being placed on public exhibition.
In the past 10 years council has completed 17 walking path and cycle projects in Cowra and three in shire villages.
"There are a lot more in the pipeline," Cr Judi Smith said at Council's monthly meeting on June 24.
"This report is fantastic," mayor Ruth Fagan said.
"The 10 years (since council's first plan) has gone very fast and we've done a lot of things. We have been able to achieve so much with the limited funds we have.
"You can walk on the cycleways which makes them very attractive to everybody. If we continue this way we will increase our paths a lot more. They've increased dramatically in the 10 years we have had this plan.
"Having a plan is a start, continuing those plans is where we need to be. I am sure the staff will be looking for grant funding, once we have a plan we can start looking for grant funding."
"We'll certainly be looking for grant funding, particularly for some of the bigger projects," Cr Judi Smith said.
Among the proposed projects are the investigation of the requirements for the establishment of a mountain bike track for Cowra and investigation of the feasibility of using the Cowra to Eugowra railway reserve for a shared path installation.
Shared paths throughout the town are also included in the draft plan. In the villages the plan covers new paths in Woodstock and a number of paths in Gooloogong and Wyangala.
