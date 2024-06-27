Pounds inquiry to visit Cowra next week

The NSW Legislative Council inquiry into pounds in NSW will visit Cowra next week.
The visit is part of the committee's aim at further informing its inquiry into Pounds in NSW.
On the Monday and Tuesday, July 1 and 2 2024, the committee will travel to regional NSW to visit Orange City Pound, the now-closed Bathurst Small Animal Pound, the newly opened Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre and Cowra Pound.
"These site visits provide the committee with the opportunity to directly observe the conditions in NSW pounds and further engage with local councils and their staff to better understand key challenges and identify potential recommendations," committee chair Emma Hurst MLC said.
To date, the committee has conducted three site visits, visiting the Sydney Dogs & Cats Homes facility in Strathfield, Rossmore Veterinary Hospital, and Blacktown Animal Rehoming Centre in April 2024.
"The committee is eager to better understand the key issues and challenges in regional communities and, in doing so, identify strategies to improve conditions in regional pounds and reduce the number of animals that end up in pounds," Ms Hurst said.
Further information about the committees' inquiry is available on the inquiry webpage.
