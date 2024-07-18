'Sooner the better' for another bridge

Cowra Bus Service has joined the chorus of support for another major bridge crossing over the Lachlan River at Cowra.
Motorists can currently only cross the Lachlan at Cowra via one bridge with the town's low level bridge currently closed due to releases from Wyangala Dam.
The closure sees traffic banked up in all directions at different times of the day which, in addition to safety issues, is causing delays for the bus service and its customers.
In a move aimed at alleviating future traffic congestion, Cowra Council continues to advocate strongly for the inclusion of a second state owned bridge crossing in Transport for NSW's future plans.
"The Minister now looks at me when I walk into the room and knows why I am here, so at least we're getting some recognition for what we're doing," Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan said of council's push for another river crossing.
Pat Charnock, manager of Cowra Bus Services, highlighted the operational benefits another bridge, at a higher level than the current low level bridge, would have.
"It would be extremely important," he said.
"Our operation runs to timetables, it is pretty much spot on when the low level bridge is open."
Mr Charnock said keeping to the timetable is challenging the low level bridge is closed.
"The implementation of a second bridge at a higher level would be a major improvement as far as we're concerned," he said.
"The sooner the better. When the low level bridge is closed our main issue is time tabling.
"Our hail and ride service struggles to maintain the timetable due to traffic issues at the intersection of Kendal and Lachlan Street when the low level bridge is closed."
For the service, he said, "it can directly impact our KPIs on our contracts if we are running late".
"(If) the bus is not there for the timetabled pickup, they're generally arriving at their destination late as well," he said.
