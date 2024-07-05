Unfunded plan includes a 'Cowra Beach'

A CBD Activation Plan for Cowra includes a proposal to develop a vibrant River Precinct, dubbed 'Cowra's Beach'.
Inspired by successful projects in Wagga Wagga, Mildura, and Echuca, the initiative aims to transform Cowra's riverfront into a bustling hub of activity and leisure.
Gilbert Rochecouste, of Village Well contracted by Cowra Council to develop the plan, expressed enthusiasm for the project, saying, "we've worked in Mildura, Echuca, and Wagga Wagga, and we've seen how those places have embraced their rivers".
"Creating 'Cowra's Beach' presents a unique opportunity for Cowra to feature a distinct asset for future festivals," he said.
The plan is for a unique attraction, combining scenic beauty with a range of recreational opportunities for both locals and visitors alike.
The unfunded plan includes installing viewing areas, a river pontoon, and riverside food and beverage options to encourage community gatherings and events.
Upgrades such as additional seating, enhanced lighting, and bike tracks will ensure comfort and safety while enjoying the precinct.
Efforts to address waste management and safety measures are also prioritised.
Embracing Cowra's Indigenous heritage, the 'beach' precinct would host cultural events and activities, including family-friendly events like fishing competitions and outdoor movies.
Under the plan a maintained grass area along the riverbank would provide a space for relaxation and community recreation.
"This will become a great tourist icon as we've seen in many other cities in Australia," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.