Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacies part of trial

DR
By Dan Ryan
July 5 2024 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley White of Optimal+ Pharmacy in Cowra says their staff will be trained to support the roll out of the trial. Photo: Dan Ryan
Hayley White of Optimal+ Pharmacy in Cowra says their staff will be trained to support the roll out of the trial. Photo: Dan Ryan

Minister for Health Ryan Park has announced pharmacists in New South Wales will be able to treat common skin conditions under the next phase of a new clinical trial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.