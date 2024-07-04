Pharmacies part of trial

Minister for Health Ryan Park has announced pharmacists in New South Wales will be able to treat common skin conditions under the next phase of a new clinical trial.
Both Optimal Pharmacies in Cowra will be participating in the staged rollout of the trial.
Under the trial, eligible patients will be able to visit a pharmacy to be treated by an appropriately trained pharmacist for impetigo, shingles, cellulitis and mild plaque psoriasis.
The trial will commence in a staged process from July 12, 2023, with pharmacies across the state onboarded gradually from June to September 2024.
"We know how difficult it is to access a GP - there were fewer GPs in NSW in 2023 than there were in 2018 - that's why we're making it easier for people to gain access to simple treatments and the medications they need for non-complex conditions," Minister for Heath Ryan Park said.
"We're doing this by empowering pharmacists to consult and provide medications - we've done this for urinary tract infections as well as the resupply of oral contraceptive pill.
The Minister's announcement follows the successful conclusion of the state's trial of UTI treatment by pharmacies, which has seen over 17,000 patients treated since May of 2023.
Under the skin conditions trial, NSW Health will reimburse pharmacies for consultation fees, ensuring that patients are not out of pocket for the service.
There are over 2,000 community pharmacies across NSW, with a pharmacy in almost every community across the state. 91% of patients in a recent survey support pharmacists offering more everyday health care services.
At the same time, many patients are waiting weeks for an appointment with a GP and there is increasing pressure on hospital emergency departments.
"This will make a real difference for patients," said David Heffernan, NSW Branch President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia.
"The success of the UTI trial shows that people value options for affordable, accessible everyday healthcare."
"This trial will mean more accessible everyday healthcare, taking pressure off hospital emergency departments and freeing up GPs to treat more complex conditions."
The trial will close on February 28 next year.
