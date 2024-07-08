'I'm going to come kill you' - offender

A Canowindra man will spend at least six months behind bars after appearing in Cowra Local Court on June 25 charged with multiple offences.
The man, Joseph Carman, 33, of Blatchford Street appeared on charges of driving while disqualified, drug possession, intimidation and larceny.
In custody, Carman appeared via video link before Magistrate Rana Daher.
In relation to the stalk/intimidate charge he was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of five months gaol time for threatening his victim over the phone.
"If you think I'm bad now you haven't seen anything yet. I'm going to come and kill you," the court was told he said.
The possession charge was found proven with no penalty imposed.
Carman was charged with drive disqualified after he was stopped by police on February 25 this year.
Police documents revealed he had left his vehicle after it was stopped on Redfern Street in Cowra running from the scene for about 100 metres before tripping and falling.
After pleading guilty to the offence he was disqualified from driving for seven months.
Carman also received a sentence for larceny, seven months in jail.
The offence was captured on CCTV with Carman seen taking $1851.66 worth of stock from Bunnings in Cowra.
His defending solicitor told the court Carman had planned to sell the items to fund his addiction to methamphetamines.
The goods stolen included a storage container, in which Carman placed a deadbolt WIFI door lock, a stick vacuum, a socket set, a spanner and hex key wrench, before leaving the rear of the store.
He was on parole at the time of the offence and arrested on April 10 after police stopped a vehicle in Canowindra belonging to his partner.
Carman was not in the vehicle but was found a short time later hiding under a ramp at the rear of a home in Suttor Street.
In totality Carman was sentenced to an aggregate of 12 months with a non-parole period of six months.
