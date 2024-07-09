E-scooter rider was disqualified

A Cowra man was charged with driving while disqualified, using an e-scooter without a licence.
According to police facts tendered to the court, at 8.55an on Friday, May 10 police patrols observed the man riding the e-scooter on Liverpool Street.
Police said he was riding the scooter without a helmet.
Police then stopped the man and advised as the e-bike had a throttle, as well as a motor capable of travelling at more than 25 kilometres per hour under its own power.
These features meant the scooter was considered a 'motor vehicle' under the Road Transport Act.
The man, who had his license disqualified for a previous offence, told the court that he had previously covered his transport needs by hiring e-scooters, had never been required to show a licence, and was therefore unaware their use on public roads was illegal.
Magistrate Daher dismissed the offence in this instance, but advised the man of the road rules.
Bikes, scooters and electronic counterparts are required to follow general road rules, including the wearing of helmets.
E-bikes and scooters are considered 'vehicles' when they can exceed speeds of 25km/hr unassisted, as well as exceeding weight limits of 50kgs, as well as operating over a maximum wattage of 500w.
