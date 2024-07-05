Let's keep the fire burning

This year's NAIDOC Week in Cowra is centered around cultural pride with the theme 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.'
Cowra school's have been celebrating the occasion this week ahead of the school holidays with more activities planned from July 8 to July 14.
The celebrations will kick off with the Cowra Council's NAIDOC Week flag ceremony at Squire Park at 10:30 am on Monday, July 8.
This event will be followed by the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) NAIDOC march and family fun day.
The CINC event will start with a street march at 11am.
The march will end at River Park and the family fun fay will take place from noon at Cowra PCYC on Young Road.
Fran Stead, CEO of CINC shared her thoughts on this year's theme.
"It honours Indigenous voices, their heritage, and their ongoing struggle for recognition, justice, and equality," she said.
Ms Stead elaborated on the significance of the theme, saying, "the metaphor of fire symbolises passion, warmth, and the unwavering commitment to preserving and sharing Indigenous stories, art, and traditions".
"The theme 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud' is of great importance to the CINC community."
Cowra has a substantial Indigenous population, and Ms Stead emphasised the pride and resilience within the community.
"Over the years, we have been fortunate to be guided by passionate and resilient community members who take substantial pride in their culture," she said.
"We aim to engage in difficult conversations, learn, and show solidarity by joining together in the ongoing fight for justice, equality, and recognition."
Ms Stead sees the theme as a powerful call to action.
"This theme is a strong call to amplify voices, celebrate identity, and honour heritage," she said.
The Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre will also celebrate NAIDOC Week with activities for children and staff.
They will join the Cowra Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) for a cultural celebration at the PCYC from 10am to 2pm.
Caroline Bamblett, manager of Yalbillinga Boori Day Care Centre, shared her perspective on the theme.
"The meaning to me [of the NAIDOC Week theme] is for this next generation to come together and remember and carry forward the struggles of our elders of being an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person in this country and being a Blak, Loud and Proud role model for our children," she said.
Ms Bamblett also highlighted the theme's emphasis on strength and connection to country.
"The theme also honours our strength and vitality with fire as a symbol of connection to country," she said.
She believes this year's NAIDOC theme is crucial for community empowerment.
"I believe this year's NAIDOC theme for the community is important as the community is empowered to stand tall in our heritage and bring the community together to celebrate."
"By keeping the conversations and the issues that affect our community in the spotlight, we continue to educate our children and community members."
"NAIDOC is always a special celebration within the community," Ms Bamblett said.
Cowra's NAIDOC Week promises to be a vibrant and meaningful celebration, highlighting the resilience, strength, and cultural pride of the Indigenous community.
Assistant Principal Wellbeing, Jacki Beale, at Mulyan Public School highlighted the resilience, strength, and vitality of First Nation cultures.
"This years theme Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud!, honours the resilience of mob and the strength and vitality of First Nations cultures," Ms Beale said.
"Through determination of maintaining strength, enthusiasm and energy we continue to thrive as the oldest surviving culture in the world."
"For community it means relentlessly showing up with pride and in unity in honouring the flame of the fire in our commitment to acknowledging, embracing and celebrating our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage.
"NAIDOC Week provides many opportunities and events throughout our Cowra community, I encourage everyone to participate," Ms Beale said.
