Cowra Guardian
sport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A lifelong love affair with racing marked

Updated July 11 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dawson catching up on the form before a Saturday race meeting. A race been named in honour of Peter at Saturday's Cowra Jockey Club meeting.
Peter Dawson catching up on the form before a Saturday race meeting. A race been named in honour of Peter at Saturday's Cowra Jockey Club meeting.

Weather this week will have an impact on the Cowra Jockey Club meeting this weekend with 18mm of rain falling on the track earlier this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.