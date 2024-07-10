A lifelong love affair with racing marked

Weather this week will have an impact on the Cowra Jockey Club meeting this weekend with 18mm of rain falling on the track earlier this week.
NSW Stewards inspected the track on Tuesday and will return for a further inspection on Thursday morning.
"While some sections of the track have held up well other sections not so well," Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford said.
For Saturday's meeting the club again offered sponsorship opportunities on the day, one of which was taken up by the family of former bookmaker Peter Dawson.
Other races have been named Lizzie It's Your Birthday, Tim Webb Memorial, Reflections Wyangala Waters, Cowra Tyre Power and Ben Core Electrical.
As a long time resident of Cowra for 60 years, Peter Dawson has witnessed and been involved in many sporting achievements, includomgs playing and coaching Cowra Magpie rugby league, coaching St Raphael's to a NSW rugby league state title, Cowra Tennis Club member and NSW veteran tennis representative and life member and patron of Cowra Squash club.
"Racing, pacing and chasing" was Peter's motto as a successful greyhound, harness and horse racing bookmaker for three decades at many central west venues.
Peter and his wife Lorraine have probably witnessed more swimming races than any other Cowra residents, due to operating the canteen at Cowra swimming pool for over 10 years and transporting their four children to swimming carnivals all over the state.
Peter keeps his punting eye in and brain sharp by studying the form guide for hours on end every Friday and watching the races with his great mate Steve Pile every Saturday afternoon.
Peter also holds a unique Australian punting record - his ability to pick only two out of the first three runners to finish in a race in a box trifecta is legendary and provides extra motivation to keep studying the form guide.
Peter has many sporting heroes but when pressed to name his favourite, narrowed the choice to two, Rafael Nadal and Wayne Bennett.
This Saturday, Cowra Jockey Club pays tribute to Peter's local sporting accomplishments with a race named in his honour.
As for a tip in the race itself, Peter suggests boxing his three selections in a quinella, not a trifecta.
It's a guaranteed collect.
