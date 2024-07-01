Entries pour in for Cowra's wine show

The Cowra Wine Show Public Tasting and Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show return again in 2024, much to the delight of NSW wine enthusiasts.
Cowra proudly hosts one of Australia's largest wine shows and the public tasting is a signature event on the country's wine show calendar.
This year marks the 41st Cowra Wine Show and the 9th Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show, showcasing some of the best in winemaking talent and innovation.
"Toni Paterson, Master of Wine, returns to Cowra as the chief judge, overseeing the evaluation of an impressive array of wines from across Australia," chief steward, Paul Smith, said.
"Entries have been pouring in all month, with submissions closing on June 14, ensuring a diverse selection of wines for the public tasting," Mr Smith said.
The public tasting will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 6pm to 9pm at the Cowra Showground Pavilion.
Wine enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to sample wines from some of the finest vineyards in Australia.
"We are very pleased with the entries," Mr Smith said.
"At this stage, we have 565 entries from all over Australia."
Tickets for the tasting are priced at $60 per person and can be purchased through the Cowra Show website or online at trybooking.com.
Given the popularity of the event, it's advisable to secure tickets early to ensure your spot.
"On the Saturday, we will have the public tasting," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith also emphasised the rigorous judging process, with three panels of judges from across the country convening for a full week of evaluation.
"We will have a full week of judging this year, with three panels of judges from all over Australia," he said.
Cowra's reputation for nurturing young judges was underscored by Mr Smith.
"Cowra is renowned for bringing young judges on, starting them as associate judges and then bringing them through as they progress," he said.
"Some of the best wine judges in Australia have started their careers in Cowra."
