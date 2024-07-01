Cowra Guardian
Entries pour in for Cowra's wine show

By Cara Kemp
July 1 2024 - 11:34am
Chief Judge, Toni Paterson, with Michelle Li, Chris Carpenter, and Brendan Kaczorowski at the 2023 Wine Show judging.
The Cowra Wine Show Public Tasting and Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show return again in 2024, much to the delight of NSW wine enthusiasts.

