Breakout anniversary planning well underway

Updated June 12 2024 - 8:52am, first published 8:51am
Joscelyn Thomas, Abi Thomas, Lilliana McCulloch and Amelia McCulloch during the lantern parade at the 70th commemoration services in 2014.
Planning for the commemorations of one the most dramatic events of World War II in Australia, the August 1944 Breakout of Japanese Prisoners from the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp, are well underway.

