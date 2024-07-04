Cowra Guardian
Exeter horseman Golden Plough winner

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
July 4 2024 - 3:21pm
Winner of the 2024 Golden Plough Aleks Berzins from Marlie Draught Horse Stud in Exeter with his grey Australian Draught Horses Zappo and Zouka.
Ploughing with draught horses is a "family tradition" for Exeter horseman Aleks Berzin who has taken out the 2024 Golden Plough at his fifth attempt at the title.

Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

