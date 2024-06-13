Cowa's bowling over the state

Cowra Eagles lawn bowlers have had a busy couple of months with bowlers representing all over the State recently.
The No7 Gold Open Pennant team of Shane Beasley, Peter Browne, Bruce Thurtell and Kak Smith. Tom Peadon, Ian Walker, Joan Bailey and John Bischof. Trevor Ellis, Alan Anderson, Judith Day and Jim McNaught progressed to Mid West play offs at West Dubbo and won through their sectional play to progress to the final against Parkes Railway who proved too strong in the later stages to progress to State play offs.
A very special thank you to Jenny Anderson for stepping in to do the board for the teams.
The Women's No 1 Pennant side of Eileen Brown, Joan Bailey, Judith Day. Sonia Morgan, Marlene Nicholls, Diane Skinner and Sharen Hubber ably backed up by reserves Sharon Bohanna, Dawn Dye, Leila Burns and Jane Kiernicki contested a very hot round of sectional games against an in form Cabramatta, Raymond Terrace, Forster, Castle Hill and South Tamworth.
The ladies were certainly not disgraced playing numerous representative players along the way to come away with a draw with South Tamworth and some great experience.
Anthony (Kak) Smith did the club proud by winning one of his sectional games and having a near miss on another to just miss out on the knock out phase at the Champion of Club Champion State Singles play offs.
Men's Club Fours Championship is down to the final with Kak Smith, Jim McNaught and John Bischof accounting for Tom Clark, Dave Antaw, John Pickard and Shane Egan to set up a showdown with Bruce Oliver, Bruce Thurtell, Noel Hubber and Mark Hubber who had a win over Ken Porter, Peter Lesueur, Robert Oliver and Steve Treasure.
That final will be played this Saturday at 1pm.
Players who will not be available for pennants - both men and women - need to notify selectors as soon as possible as the first round will be played on July 13 and 14.
Presentation night will be held on Saturday, July 6.
More information as details become available.
Mixed Fours teams need to be in by Thursday so a draw can be done as it will be played on June 16 which is this Sunday.
VERSATILITY MIXED FOURS
The club hosted our annual versatility Mixed Fours Tournament on the long weekend with a full field of 20 teams.
Winners of the weekend were L Thompson D Thompson G Davis and C Thompson from Condobolin.
Runners Up: G Moorehead, L Moorehead, K Quinn and D Quinn from Wallacia.
Third place: S Sculthorpe, S Sculthorpe, S Morgan and B Morgan from Cowra.
Fourth place: P McGarrity, J Hedger, S Hedger and J Quinn from West Wyalong.
Fifth place: G Webster, J Davis, S Grima and L Davis from Penrith.
Sixth place: J Kiernicki, B Thurtell, J Bischof and the evergreen L Burns.
Round winners were M and K Betcher, M Simmons and L Slattery, S Bohanna and D Dye,
R McKenzie and F Hartwig and D Rosen, J Rosen, G Benson and M Gailey.
Thank you to everyone involved in making this tournament such a success.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.