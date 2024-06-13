Cowa's bowling over the state

The No7 Gold Open Pennant team of Shane Beasley, Peter Browne, Bruce Thurtell and Kak Smith. Tom Peadon, Ian Walker, Joan Bailey and John Bischof. Trevor Ellis, Alan Anderson, Judith Day and Jim McNaught progressed to Mid West play offs at West Dubbo and won through their sectional play to progress to the final against Parkes Railway who proved too strong in the later stages to progress to State play offs.

