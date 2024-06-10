Cowra's United Service Station hit for a second time in six months

Thieves have struck at Cowra's United Service Station for the second time in the past six months.
Police were on Monday investigating the latest break in at the Kendal Street service station.
According to police, some time early Monday morning a group of juveniles gained access to the service station after breaking a number of windows.
Once inside the juveniles have stolen a quantity of cigarettes.
Police were viewing CCTV footage of the incident captured from neighbouring businesses.
Investigations continue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowra Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.