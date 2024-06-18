Beanie BBQ at Lachlan Ferts

Did you know that approximately 2000 Australians are diagnosed with brain cancer each year or that brain cancer kills more children than any other disease, yet over 90% of people aren't aware of that fact?
These statistics are why the team at Lachlan Fertilizers Rural Cowra are fundraising for the Mark Hughes Foundation and the Beanies for Brain Cancer initiative once again this year.
After successful fundraising efforts in 2020 and 2021, raising over $3000 for the MHF and Beanies for Brain Cancer, the Lachlan Fertilizers team is aiming to go better again this year, and would love Cowra's support.
Brain cancer affects so many Australians and their families, and treatment costs more per patient than any other type of cancer, so Lachlan Fertilizers Rural are stepping up to raise some much-needed funds to contribute to the great work done by the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Why this charity?
Brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in people under 40, it receives less than 5% of government cancer research funding, survival rates have barely increased over the past 30 years, and it has affected some of the LFR team members personally, so it is incredibly important to the business to increase awareness and help out in any way they can.
Lachlan Fertilizers Rural Cowra have an online fundraising page, which those interested can help them reach their fundraising target.
They are also expecting to have the 2024 men's and women's beanies in store soon so you can also support their fundraising efforts by purchasing a trendy beanie.
Stocks will be limited so be sure to get in quick.
For details on the fundraising page, or for when the beanies arrive in store, you can check out their Facebook page 'Lachlan Fertilizers Rural', see the friendly staff in store, or contact them on 02 6342 1844.
They are also hosting a 'Beanie BBQ' on Friday, June 21 from 12pm to 2pm.
There will be gold coin sausage sizzle on offer, donation boxes, and all those who donate will go in the draw to win the lucky door prize.
So head out to Lachlan Fertilizers Rural, on the Boorowa Rd to help them raise much needed funds for the fight against brain cancer.
