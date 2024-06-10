Eugowra P&C receives $131k

Member for Orange Phil Donato is excited for Eugowra Public School students who will soon train and play on refurbished sports courts, thanks to Community Building Partnership program funding.
Mr Donato announced a total of $297,658 for the electorate.
Eugowra P and C received $131,450 to repair the school's tennis and basketball/netball courts and cricket pitch.
The refurbishment includes resurfacing and installing lighting.
The courts were damaged in the devastating flood of November 2022, and this refurbishment marks another step in the village's recovery.
Mr. Donato announced 13 projects the 2023 Community Building Partnership Program funding covers.
"The State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities, and it's great to see the kids of Eugowra among those who will benefit," Mr Donato said.
"This grassroots funding will help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community. It's also great news for the electorate."
He congratulated all the organisations that were successful in their applications and looked forward to seeing how these projects would benefit community groups in the area.
Along with Eugowra P and C, some other successful projects in the Orange electorate for the 2023 round include:
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 19,700 community projects since it started in 2009. For more information, visit their website.
