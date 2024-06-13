Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Eagles part of success for the Bulls

June 13 2024 - 12:50pm
The Central West Women's side celebrating its Thomson Cup win at the NSW Country Championships. Photo Central West Rugby.
Two tries from Cowra's Damien Michael were enough to see him named player of the match in the Central West Bulls Richardson Final in at last weekend's NSW Rugby Country Championships.

