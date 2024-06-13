Cowra Eagles part of success for the Bulls

Two tries from Cowra's Damien Michael were enough to see him named player of the match in the Central West Bulls Richardson Final in at last weekend's NSW Rugby Country Championships.
Eight players from the Cowra Eagles senior, women's and junior ranks featured in the Central West Blue Bulls teams which took part in the championships.
Jamie Amos was Cowra's sole representative in the women's squad which was successful in the Thomson Cup after wins over Illawarra 17-7, Central North 30-0 and Hunter in the final 28-10.
Richardson Shield final star Michael, who played for the championship winning Bulls in last year's Caldwell Cup win was joined in the central west men's team by Blake Tidswell, Cooper Sullivan and Byron Sutherland.
Junior Eagles Charlie Thurtell, Rhys Hughes and Josh Chalker were members of the Central West Colts side which had a mixed weekend with a 26-10 win over New England, a three all draw with Hunter, a 17-0 win over Illawarra before a 2-18 loss to Central Coast which relegated them to third place.
It wasn't the weekend Bulls coach Andrew Corcoran was hoping for with his side's defence of the Caldwell Cup stalling on day when with a loss to Hunter and a draw with Illawarra.
The day one results put the Bulls into the Richardson Shield final against Central North with a 55-20 win.
"We came up here to defend the Caldwell Cup and at the end of the day it was probably the first 15 minutes of our game against Hunter where we weren't switched on enough, and we were chasing it the whole time," he said.
"I'm proud that we were able to respond. We played much better in our second game and then we showed what we can really do in our last game against Central North.
"We only had nine players from the squad last year so we unearthed a lot of talent," he said.
