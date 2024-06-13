Kelly kicks to lead

The Cowra Blues currently dominate the Central West AFL competition with much of that dominance coming off the back of one player, Justin Kelly.
The Cowra Blues co-coach is averaging just over four majors a game this season, helping himself to 26 goals.
Kelly's accuracy has been a key element of his game. Just one behind has been recorded against his name on the scoresheet.
Parkes Panthers Reece Matheson is 12 goals adrift of Kelly in second place.
Kelly's importance to the side is demonstrated by the fact Caleb Worth and Jock Henrich are Cowra's second best goal scorers with four each.
Last season Kelly kicked five goals and five behinds in his 16 appearances for the Blues playing as a ruckman.
Defending champions, the Blues have worked themselves to a clear lead in the 2024 competition with the maximum possible 24 points from their six games.
The side's percentage is a massive 701.33 well clear of second placed Bathurst Bushrangers, on 16 points, with a percentage of 171.33.
Ahead of the resumption of the competition after last weekend's general bye for the Kings Birthday long weekend Kelly's co-coach Blair Holgate said Kelly's move to the full forward position this season has proven a winning one for the Blues.
Last year as a ruckman "he didn't get the opportunities," Holgate said.
"He's always shown that he was fairly accurate and with John Terry giving us a tall option in the middle it gives Justin free reign at full forward to run amok.
"He's a big tall body (at full forward) with good hands, it's just awesome."
While Kelly's obviously being delivered good ball by his team mates Holgate said he's also "a player who will scrounge on the ground or, if the ball falls short dive for it".
"He's happy to do the hard work on the ground to secure the ball being a big body.
"He's a very solid player with the strength to push players away," Holgate said.
Last season another Cowra Blue also dominated the goal scoring, Frank Bright topping the competition's table with 55 majors.
Interestingly second place at the end of the season was held by a player with 24 goals, two less than Kelly's tally just over one third of the way through the current season.
The Cowra Blues season resumes this weekend with a home against Parkes Panthers at Mulyan Oval from 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.