Magpies lead points scoring table so far

Three Cowra players are among the top five try scorers at the midway point of the 2024 Woodbridge Cup first grade competition.
Magpie Luke Kinsey tops the table with 11 tries with Morea Philip in second place with 10. Magpies centre Daniel Hatch currently sits in fifth place with eight tries.
Simon Samson, with seven tries, and Ricky Whitton, with six have also made major contributions to the Magpies this season with the side racking up 324 points in its seven games.
Canowindra Tigers players Ryan Clarke and Josh Cooney have crossed for seven tries each, closely followed by Nathan Whatman with six.
Whitton is the competition's leading points scorer adding 28 goals to his six tries for a season tally of 80 points.
Canowindra's Joe Treasure is second leading points scorer with 78 points, coming from four tries and 31 goals.
On the points against ledger the Magpies have leaked just 94 points for a points to sit in second place on the Woodbridge Cup ladder, behind the Canowindra Tigers who have the better points differential.
The Tigers have scored 316 points and conceded just 74 so far.
While the clubs sit on top of the Woodbridge ladder both have a tough road.
Tigers coach, Ron Lawrence and Magpies mentor, Phil Ingram, are both pleased with how their sides are performing but admit they have a tough draw over the next month.
The Magpies are on the road this weekend, facing Manildra before returning home the following weekend when they host the Tigers.
The Tigers face CSU at home this Friday night..
"We' haven't played the heavyweights yet, and we have them all one after another, the defending premiers, Canowindra, Molong and Trundle," Ingram said.
"We know we'll have a target on our back when we come up against the top sides, we've just got to match their enthusiasm and not take a backward step," he said.
Lawrence also is realistic about the road ahead.
"We know we've still got some big games coming up, with CSU, Cowra and Manildra still to play," he said.
"We don't have an easy run home so every game we're going to have to be switched on and ready to go."
The two clubs are also at or near the top of the ladder in Youth League and League Tag.
Manildra Rhinos lead the Youth League competition with the Magpies in second place and the Tigers in third.
The young Cowra side has lost just the one game but have their competitions best points different with positive 152 aided by Phillip Ingram who is leading the points scoring table with 50 points from three tries and 22 goals.
Canowindra's Hugh Breen and Aaron Hall at the top try scorers with five each.
Manildra also sits on top of the League Tag competition with the Tigers in second place and Cowra in third place.
Both Manildra Rhinos and Canowindra are unbeaten with Manildra sitting on top of the ladder courtesy of the better points differential.
Two players, Molly Hoswell of the Rhinos and Canowindra's Laura Price have been on scoring sprees all season with Hoswell leading the way with 18 tries, two ahead of Price on 16.
