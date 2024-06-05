St Raph's student in line for NSW training award

Regional winners of the individual award categories (Apprentice, Trainee, School-Based Apprentice/Trainee, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student, Vocational Student, VET in Schools Student & VET Trainer/Teacher) will progress to the next stage where they will represent their region and be invited for a state interview in Sydney. These interviews will be held from mid-to late July and candidates will be shortlisted to compete at the NSW Training Awards event in Sydney in September.