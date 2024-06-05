St Raph's student in line for NSW training award

St Raphael's student David Simms is a finalist for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award at the Western NSW Regional Awards.
David says the nomination was scary at first, but he is now looking forward to the evening with the presentation event being held in Parkes on June 6.
David will get the chance to meet other finalists who have also excelled in their roles in vocational education and training.
The nomination is an opportunity to be recognised for his achievements in his school based traineeship.
The traineeship includes studying a Certificate III in School Based Education, and practical experience at the school.
David is keen to continue aiding students with their needs after he completes the traineeship.
With sport playing an integral role in mentoring young students, David hopes to leverage his passion in sports education into becoming a PE teacher.
"I like seeing the smiles on kids' faces when I'm working with them," said David, who has a passion for Rugby League and is an avid South Sydney Rabbitohs fan.
The St Raphael's student says anyone else who might be interested in a school-based traineeship should find out more from their school careers advisor.
"I'd tell them to do it. It's worth it for developing maturity and gaining new experiences to help your career," he said.
Tamatha Olbourne, St Raphael's VET teacher says the school makes a particular effort in supporting students through vocational training.
"His peers say he's a success story and to be recognised as a finalist in the Western NSW Training Awards is such an achievement."
With his strong rapport with students being recognised by teachers, St Raphael's has offered David a full time role as a student learning support officer (SLSO), where he can assist students with their learning needs on completion of his traineeship.
Regional winners of the individual award categories (Apprentice, Trainee, School-Based Apprentice/Trainee, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student, Vocational Student, VET in Schools Student & VET Trainer/Teacher) will progress to the next stage where they will represent their region and be invited for a state interview in Sydney. These interviews will be held from mid-to late July and candidates will be shortlisted to compete at the NSW Training Awards event in Sydney in September.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said "The awards are about recognising and celebrating the best in vocational education and training."
