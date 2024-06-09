Cowra Guardian
Peter Johnstone awarded Australia Fire Service Medal

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
Updated June 10 2024 - 10:00am, first published 8:00am
Award winner Peter Johnston.
Peter Johnstone of Woodstock has been honoured with the Australian Fire Service Medal in the King's Birthday Honours for his exceptional service and leadership in fire management.

