Man was 'just looking around' in someone else's yard

A 34 year old man from Bourke Street has pleaded guilty to entering enclosed land without lawful excuse.
At the time of the offense, Thomas Lindsay Simpson, was under a community-based order.
Simpson's solicitor stated that he "accepts he shouldn't have been there" when his case was brought before Cowra Local Court on May 29, 2024.
According to police, about 11:10 pm on April 30, 2024, they received a call reporting individuals attempting to break into vehicles.
The facts say, police arrived at the scene about 11:18 pm and found Simpson crouched behind a vehicle.
Police said a search of Simpson revealed only personal items and after being cautioned, Simpson repeatedly told police he was "just looking around".
Magistrate Rana Daher found Simpson guilty, convicted him and gave him a $400 fine.
