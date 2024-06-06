Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man was 'just looking around' in someone else's yard

June 7 2024 - 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man was 'just looking around' in someone else's yard
Man was 'just looking around' in someone else's yard

A 34 year old man from Bourke Street has pleaded guilty to entering enclosed land without lawful excuse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.