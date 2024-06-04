Magistrate congratulates man on his sobriety

A 43 year old man from Main Street, Darbys Fall, has pleaded guilty to his fifth charge of driving while disqualified and his fourth charge of driving with a mid-range PCA.
According to police facts tendered to Cowra Local Court on May 29, 2023, around 3:30 pm on October 14, 2023, officers patrolling the Wyangala village stopped Kenneth John Hampton's vehicle for random testing.
The facts say, when asked about his license status, Hampton claimed, "I'm not disqualified as far as I'm aware".
Police said they noted that his license required an interlock device, but his vehicle did not have one installed.
According to the facts, regarding questioning on alcohol consumption, Hampton admitted, "Yeah, I've had a couple... probably about four".
Police said, a breath test confirmed a positive result, and further testing at Cowra Police Station showed he had a 0.116g alcohol level on his breath.
In court, Hampton's solicitor highlighted his completion of the traffic offenders program and rehabilitation at Weigelli.
"He's very proud of where he is today," the solicitor stated, mentioning Hampton's five months of sobriety and his desire to give back to his community.
"He wants to give back to his people."
Magistrate Rana Daher praised Hampton's efforts, stating, "It is hard work, you should be proud," and commended his active progress toward recovery.
"You ought to be congratulated."
Hampton was convicted and sentenced to 12 months of community-based imprisonment through an Intensive Correction Order.
He must abstain from alcohol and drugs for 12 months and is disqualified from driving for nine months, followed by a six-month interlock period.
