Women soccer win with only 10 players

The Cowra Senior Women's soccer team defeated CSU Yellow 6-0 on Saturday, June 1.
Despite playing with only 10 players, the team delivered an impressive performance on their home ground.
The women's side, undeterred by their disadvantage, dominated the match.
They will now enjoy a break for the long weekend before facing Kinross in another home game the following week.
Coach and captain Courtney Booth expressed her pride in the team's effort and determination.
"Another win for us on the weekend, which is amazing, but even more impressive is that we did it with only 10 players," Booth said.
"I have said it a few times, but I am so proud of this team."
Booth praised the team's endurance and teamwork, noting the exhaustion they felt by the end of the match:
"Every player ran their hearts out on Saturday.
"We were all completely spent by the full-time whistle," she said.
She also highlighted the team's defensive strength, celebrating their first clean sheet of the season:
"Even with a player down, we were able to manage our first clean sheet of the season, which is a credit to the girls in our backline and our stand-in keeper, Tobi Casey."
Booth explained the tactical adjustments made due to their reduced squad, saying, "we played with only one striker, usually two, so myself and Erin McAuliffe had to work hard in the midfield to not only help in defence but we also had to get forward quickly to fill that second striker hole".
The team's six goals were the result of coordinated efforts and individual brilliance.
"We managed six goals, four for myself, one for Erin McAuliffe and one for Tayla Tarrant," Booth said.
"Those goals came from many runs down the sides by Holly Gorham and Allie Woods."
Looking ahead, Booth emphasised the importance of the upcoming break for recovery and preparation.
"We are now in for a week's break over the long weekend, which we will use to rest injuries. We will be at home again the following week against Kinross."
