Gooloogong markets Sunday

What a beautiful day it was for the April Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets.
Organisers had 42 stalls attending with a wide range of fabulous items for sale.
The new busker (busking for the first time) provided a great atmosphere on the day and she really enjoyed performing.
It was encouraging seeing so many visitors catching up with each other and perusing the stalls.
Organisers welcomed new stalls selling macramé, aromatherapy lotions, garden art, crystals, recycled jewellery, stained glass sun catchers and a fabulous new fruit and vegetable supplier who had some beautiful fresh items for selection.
The SES again attended the markets displaying their equipment and talking to interested prospective members.
They will be attending again in the near future so go along and see them and see how you can help.
The next markets will be held in the Gooloogong Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 9am to 1pm.
Unfortunately a few of the regular stallholders will be away and unable to attend but organises are sure that those who will be attending will have a wide variety of goods for your selection.
The organisers would like to thank those who supported the Gooloogong Trail Riders BBQ stall.
The club donated the proceeds of sales of their BBQ to the Dolly Foundation and we are sure the Foundation would appreciate the $581 sent to them.
If anyone would like to make a donation to the Dolly Foundation they can do so via the Foundation Website.
