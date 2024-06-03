Second man charged over fatal Cowra crash

A second man will face court, charged over a fatal crash in Cowra late last year.
About 10.40pm on Saturday, December 16, emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue, Cowra, after reports a Kia Sorento and a Toyota HiAce Minibus had collided, causing the bus to overturn.
Officers from Chifley Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and found an 84-year-old man on the bus had been ejected, who died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers - two men aged 41 and 78 and two women, aged 55 and 60 - were taken to hospital in stable condition.
As part of inquiries, police spoke to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man. He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit, who commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, the 32-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, cause bodily harm by misconduct - in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (occasioning death) and two counts of knowingly make false/misleading statement.
The Cowra man remains before the Courts.
Following further inquiries, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, officers from the Riverina Crash Investigation Unit charged a 33-year-old man with seven offences - concealing a serious indictable offence, affray, common Assault - two counts, and intimidation - three counts.
The man is due to appear in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Inquiries into the crash continue.
